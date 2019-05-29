Note: Performance dates and times, ticket pricing and other event information are subject to change.
To list an upcoming show, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Wednesday, May 29
Glenn Davis performs at 9 p.m. at the Wednesday Night Blues Jam at Harry’s Cafe, 808 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield plays at 9:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Thursday, May 30
D’Lite Duo goes on at 9:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Friday, May 31
Tom Stanfield performs at 9:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Matt Meyer & Mark Ruck play from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Triple D plays at 9:30 p.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, June 1
Test 1 ... 2 unleashes classic rock covers from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Tom Stanfield has two shows at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
He plays 240° West from 6 to 9 p.m., then Bar West from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Gravity of Youth play from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Mars Resort, W4098 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Mackenzie O’Brien performs at 8 p.m. at Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Triple D goes on at 9:30 p.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
Sunday, June 2
Tom Stanfield performs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
D’Lite Duo goes on at 12:30 p.m. at Burnin’ Down the Docks in The Abbey.
Andrew Sedlak plays from 2 to 6 p.m. at Ye Olde Hotel Bar, 6070 N. Railroad St., Lyons.
Catch the smooth jazz of That Sax Guy from 3 to 7 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Big Al Wetzel plays from 3 to 7 p.m. in the beer garden at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tuesday, June 4
D’Arez plays Latin jazz and Spanish flamenco from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Wednesday, June 5
Wednesday Night Blues Jam with Glenn Davis from 9 p.m. to midnight at Harry’s Cafe, 808 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield performs from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Thursday, June 6
Mike Stone plays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.
D’Lite Duo plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Friday, June 7
The Thompson Duo plays from 6 to 8 p.m. at Avant Cycle Cafe, 234 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Throwback Stereo plays 90s music from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield goes on at 9:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Triple D perform at 9:30 p.m. at Waterfront in The Abbey.
Saturday, June 8
Blackwater performs acoustic rock from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Quackenbush plays from 6 to 10 p.m. at Stefana’s Lakeside Dining, W4190 West End Road, town of Geneva.
Tom Stanfield has two shows at The Abbey, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. He performs at 6 p.m. at 240° West, then at 9:30 p.m. at Bar West.
The Belvideres go on at 8 p.m. at Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Triple D goes on at 9:30 p.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey.
Sunday, June 9
Tom Stanfield plays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
No Bozos Duo goes on at 12:30 p.m. at Burnin’ Down the Docks, at The Abbey.
Gritman & Moran play jazz and classic rock from 3 to 7 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Matt Meyer & Mark Ruck perform from 3 to 7 p.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Jeff Walski performs at 4 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Beetles tribute act American English plays from 7 to 10 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67.
Visit belfrymusictheater.com for more information.
Tuesday, June 11
Jeff Trudell performs from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Wednesday, June 12
Glenn Davis plays the Wednesday Night Blues Jam from 9 p.m. to midnight at Harry’s Cafe, 808 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield performs from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Thursday, June 13
D’Lite Duo plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Friday, June 14
Lara Bell plays from 6 to 8 p.m. at Avant Cycle Cafe, 234 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
The Mike Stone Trio performs Hot Jazz Fridays from 7 to 10 p.m. at Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.
Un-hich’d performs from 9 p.m. to midnight at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield goes on at 9:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
The Messengers perform at 9:30 p.m. at Waterfront in The Abbey.
Saturday, June 15
Beat on the Brat Punk Fest is from noon to 8 p.m. at Richmond BratHaus, 10310 Main St., Richmond, Ill.
Featured acts: Lodi Arlington, 2Ball Screwball, Lee Street Looters, Affluent Bums and Auf Ki.
DNA play the patio from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Deputy Dan brings classic rock sounds from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Andrew Sedlak and Catfish Conspiracy perform at 8 p.m. at Spoondooger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Tom Stanfield has two shows at The Abbey, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
He performs at 6 p.m. at 240° West, then at 9:30 p.m. at Bar West.
Triple D goes on at 9:30 p.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey.
Sunday, June 16
Tom Stanfield plays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
No Bozos Duo goes on at 12:30 p.m. at Burnin’ Down the Docks, at The Abbey.
Chinsey performs from 3 to 6 p.m. at Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
The Rough Cut plays eclectic rock and country from 3 to 7 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Tuesday, June 18
Ryan Lindsey performs acoustic rock classics from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.