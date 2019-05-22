Note: Performance dates and times, ticket pricing and other event information are subject to change. To list an upcoming show, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Wednesday, May 22
Julius Bindrim plays from 8 to 11 p.m. at The Geneva Inn, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Glenn Davis performs Wednesday Night Blues at Harry’s Cafe starting at 9 p.m.
Thursday, May 23
D’Lite Duo plays at 9:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Friday, May 24
Julius Bindrim performs from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Geneva Inn, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Chinsey goes on at 6 p.m. at Avant Cycle Cafe, 234 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Doghouse Roses play from 9 p.m. to midnight at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield performs at 9:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Triple D plays at 9:30 p.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, May 25
The Mike Stone Trio brings hot jazz to the patio from noon to 3 p.m. at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Alexander King and Bubba Sparxxx perform at 7 p.m. at Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, town of Linn.
The Fourcast plays favorites from the 1960s up through today from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
An acoustic blues jam with Glenn Davis runs from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Hive Taproom, W2463 Highway ES, East Troy.
Steve Grimm plays from 6 to 10 p.m. at Stefana’s Lakeside Dining, W4190 West End Road, town of Geneva.
JackDaddy and the Traffic Jam perform from 6 to 9 p.m. at Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort, W4086 Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Tom Stanfield has two shows at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
He plays 240° West from 6 to 9 p.m., then Bar West from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Jeff Trudell plays from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Geneva Inn, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Americana act the Brothers Quinn plays a free show at 7 p.m. at the Phoenix Park bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan.
Gravity of Youth perform from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Mars Resort, W4098 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Indigo Canyon plays at 8 p.m. at Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Triple D goes on at 9:30 p.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
Sunday, May 26
Tom Stanfield performs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Triple D plays Burnin’ Down the Docks at The Abbey from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
DNA performs on the patio at The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
The Rough Cut brings eclectic rock and country to The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington, from 3 to 7 p.m.
Wise Jennings goes on at 6 p.m. at Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort, W4086 Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Tony Ocean, The Jersey Girls and Bill Serritella perform from 9 p.m. to midnight at The Geneva Inn, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive.
No Bozos Duo plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at The Waterfront in The Abbey.
Monday, May 27
Jeff Trudell plays classic rock from 3 to 7 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Tom Stanfield performs from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Wednesday, May 29
Glenn Davis performs at 9 p.m. at the Wednesday Night Blues Jam at Harry’s Cafe, 808 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield plays at 9:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Thursday, May 30
D’Lite Duo goes on at 9:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Friday, May 31
Tom Stanfield performs at 9:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Matt Meyer & Mark Ruck play from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Triple D plays at 9:30 p.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, June 1
Test 1 ... 2 unleashes classic rock covers from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Tom Stanfield has two shows at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
He plays 240° West from 6 to 9 p.m., then Bar West from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Gravity of Youth play from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Mars Resort, W4098 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Mackenzie O’Brien performs at 8 p.m. at Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Triple D goes on at 9:30 p.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
Sunday, June 2
Tom Stanfield performs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
D’Lite Duo goes on at 12:30 p.m. at Burnin’ Down the Docks in The Abbey.
Andrew Sedlak plays from 2 to 6 p.m. at Ye Olde Hotel Bar, 6070 N. Railroad St., Lyons.
Catch the smooth jazz of That Sax Guy from 3 to 7 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Big Al Wetzel plays from 3 to 7 p.m. in the beer garden at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tuesday, June 4
D’Arez plays Latin jazz and Spanish flamenco from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Wednesday, June 5
Wednesday Night Blues Jam with Glenn Davis from 9 p.m. to midnight at Harry’s Cafe, 808 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Friday, June 7
Throwback Stereo plays 90s music from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Saturday, June 8
Blackwater performs acoustic rock from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Quackenbush plays from 6 to 10 p.m. at Stefana’s Lakeside Dining, W4190 West End Road, town of Geneva.
The Belvideres go on at 8 p.m. at Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Sunday, June 9
Gritman & Moran play jazz and classic rock from 3 to 7 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Matt Meyer & Mark Ruck perform from 3 to 7 p.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Beetles tribute act American English plays from 7 to 10 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67.
Visit belfrymusictheater.com for more information.
Tuesday, June 11
Jeff Trudell performs from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.