Note: Performance dates and times, ticket pricing and other event information are subject to change. To list an upcoming show, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Wednesday, May 1
Julius Bindrim will play at the Geneva Inn, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn, from to 11 p.m.
Glenn Davis will play Wednesday Night Blues at Harry’s Cafe, 808 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, starting at 9 p.m.
Thursday, May 2
Janus will have its single release party and benefit starting at 6:30 p.m. at Oakfire, 831 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
The UW-Whitewater Symphony and Chamber Orchestra performs at 7:30 p.m. at the Young Auditorium, Whitewater.
Program features works by Mozart, Chopin and more.
Tickets $8 for general public; $6 for those over 65 or under 18; and $5.50 for UW-Whitewater students. Purchase at tickets.uww.edu or call (262) 472-2222.
Friday, May 3
Joey Halbur performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at Stefana’s Lakeside Dining, W4190 West End Road, town of Geneva.
Tom Stanfield plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, May 4
Gravity of Youth will play at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva, from noon to 3 p.m.
Hobie & the Leftovers go on at 4 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Jazz courtesy of the Mike Stone Trio starts at 6 p.m. at Stefana’s Lakeside Dining, W4190 West End Road, town of Geneva.
Tom Stanfield has two shows at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. He plays 240° West from 6 to 9 p.m., then Bar West from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Ken E. Curtis plays the Delavan Lake Store, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan, from 7 to 9 p.m.
Triple D performs at 9:30 p.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
Sunday, May 5
Tom Stanfield plays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
From 3 to 7 p.m., Indigo Canyon plays the beer garden at Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
The UW-Whitewater Symphonic Wind Ensemble and University/Community Band performs at 3 p.m. at Young Auditorium, Whitewater. Tickets $8 for general public; $6 for those over 65 or under 18; and $5.50 for UW-Whitewater students. Purchase at tickets.uww.edu or call (262) 472-2222.
The UW-Whitewater Chamber Singers and Vocal Jazz Ensemble plays at 7:30 p.m. at the Light Recital Hall, Greenhill Center of the Arts, on campus. Tickets $8 for general public; $6 for those over 65 or under 18; and $5.50 for UW-Whitewater students. Purchase at tickets.uww.edu or call (262) 472-2222.
Wednesday, May 8
Jeff Trudell will play at the Geneva Inn from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Glenn Davis will play Wednesday Night Blues at Harry’s Cafe starting at 9 p.m.
Thursday, May 9
The Big Al Wetzel Band plays from 8 to 11 p.m. at Privato, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.
Friday, May 10
Tom Stanfield plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, May 11
Quackenbush plays from 6 to 10 p.m. at Stefana’s Lakeside Dining, W4190 West End Road, town of Geneva.
Tom Stanfield has two shows at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. He plays 240° West from 6 to 9 p.m., then Bar West from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Gravity of Youth performs from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Pat Garrett & The Outlaws will play from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spoondoggers Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Sunday, May 12
Tom Stanfield plays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Jeff Walski performs from 1 to 4 p.m. at the beer garden of Champs Sports Bar and Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Quackenbush plays from 4 to 8 p.m. at Stefana’s Lakeside Dining, W4190 West End Road, town of Geneva.
Wednesday, May 15
Julius Bindrim plays from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Geneva Inn, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.