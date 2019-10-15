Note: Performance dates and times, ticket pricing and other event information are subject to change. To list an upcoming show, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Zachary Stevenson performs a Hank Williams tribute at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.

Glenn Davis leads the Wednesday Night Blues Jam from 9 p.m. to midnight at Harry’s Cafe, 808 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Frank Whiting plays from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.

Zachary Stevenson performs a Hank Williams tribute at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.

Friday, Oct. 18

The Glenn Davis Trio performs from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Hive Taproom, W2463 Highway ES, East Troy.

Brian Fictum plays from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Restaurant and Lounge in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

D’Lite Duo plays from 7 to 11 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Everly Set performs a tribute to the Everly Brothers at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $48 to $72. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.

Petty Thieves performs from 9 p.m. to midnight at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Dave Potter Trio plays from 4 to 8 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva. No cover.

Terry Sweet performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Lounge in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Tom Stanfield plays twice at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

He performs at 240° West from 6 to 9 p.m. and at Bar West from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Would You Kindly? performs from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Hive Taproom, W2463 Highway ES, East Troy.

Un-Hitch’d plays from 7 to 11 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Gravity of Youth plays from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Everly Set performs a tribute to the Everly Brothers at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $48 to $72. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.

Rogue goes on at 8 p.m at Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, town of Linn.

Mistaken Identity performs from 9 p.m. to midnight at Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

Triple D plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.

The Doghouse Roses play from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Lookout Bar & Eatery in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, Oct. 20

Tom Stanfield performs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Glenn Davis leads the Wednesday Night Blues Jam from 9 p.m. to midnight at Harry’s Cafe, 808 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Friday, Oct. 25

Brian Fictum plays from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Restaurant and Lounge in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Ken Curtis plays from 7 to 11 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Kalimba, an Earth, Wind & Fire tribute act, performs at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $48 to $72. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.

Tom Stanfield plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Big Al Wetzel performs from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Workingman’s Dead, a Grateful Dead tribute band, performs from 4 to 8 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Terry Sweet performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Lounge in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Tom Stanfield plays twice at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

He performs at 240° West from 6 to 9 p.m. and at Bar West from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Smooth Blues Band performs from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Hive Taproom, W2463 Highway ES, East Troy.

Duane Worden plays from 7 to 11 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Gravity of Youth performs from 7 to 10 p.m. at Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.

Kalimba, an Earth, Wind & Fire tribute act, performs at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $48 to $72. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.

Triple D plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.

Kevin Kennedy performs from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Lookout Bar & Eatery in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

+6 Lake Lawn Queen's maiden voyage