Note: Performance dates and times, ticket pricing and other event information are subject to change. To list an upcoming show, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
The Official Blues Brothers Revue, a tribute to the Blues Brothers, performs at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Glenn Davis leads the Wednesday Night Blues Jam from 9 p.m. to midnight at Harry’s Cafe, 808 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, Oct. 3
Blues Brothers tribute act The Official Blues Brothers Revue plays at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
UW-Whitewater’s guest artist, Grant Park Symphony’s principal flutist Mary Stolper, performs with pianist MyungHee Chung at 7:30 p.m. at the Greenhill Center of the Arts’ Light Recital Hall, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater. Tickets $10.50 adults, $8.50 for those over the age of 65 or under age 18, and $6 for UW-Whitewater students. Call (262) 472-2222 for more information.
Friday, Oct. 4
RC3 plays the customer appreciation party from 4 to 10 p.m. at Cattails, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan.
Brian Fictum plays from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Restaurant and Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Doghouse Roses go on at 6 p.m. at The Hive Taproom, W2463 Highway ES, East Troy.
The Ecolimes play at 7 p.m. at Papa’s Blue Spruce, W4086 Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Franc D’Ambrosio performs a tribute to Andrew Lloyd Webber at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $48 to $72. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Triple D play at 9 p.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Hobie & the Leftovers play from 4 to 8 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Terry Sweet performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Lounge of Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Tom Stanfield plays twice at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
He performs at 240° West from 6 to 9 p.m. and at Bar West from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Franc D’Ambrosio sings the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $48 to $72. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Gravity of Youth performs from 8 to 11 p.m. at Mars Resort, W4098 South Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
The Belvederes play from 8 p.m. to midnight at Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Un-Hich’d plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Doghouse Roses performs from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Lookout Bar & Eatery at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Sunday, Oct. 6
Tom Stanfield performs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Dawn and Dan play the beer garden from 3 to 7 p.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
The UW-Whitewater Piano Trio performs at 7:30 p.m. at the Greenhill Center of the Arts’ Light Recital Hall, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater. Trio includes Leanne League, violin; Benjamin Whitcomb, cello; and MyungHeeChung, piano. Tickets $10.50 adults, $8.50 for those over the age of 65 or under age 18, and $6 for UW-Whitewater students. Call (262) 472-2222 for more information.
Monday, Oct. 7
Glenn Davis plays from 5 to 9 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Little Texas performs at 7 p.m. at the Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $48 to $72. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Glenn Davis leads the Wednesday Night Blues Jam from 9 p.m. to midnight at Harry’s Cafe, 808 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Little Texas performs at 7 p.m. at the Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $48 to $72. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Friday, Oct. 11
Brian Fictum plays from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Restaurant and Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Indigo Canyon performs from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Hive Taproom, W2463 Highway ES, East Troy.
Journey tribute act Infinite Journey plays at 7 p.m. at the Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $48 to $72. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Tom Stanfield plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Eric & The Elements plays from 4 to 8 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Terry Sweet performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Lounge of Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Tom Stanfield plays twice at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
He performs at 240° West from 6 to 9 p.m. and at Bar West from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Journey tribute act Infinite Journey plays at 7 p.m. at the Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $48 to $72. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Gravity of Youth performs from 8 to 11 p.m. at Mars Resort, W4098 South Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Marie Martens and the Messarounds perform from 8 p.m. to midnight at Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Triple D plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Kevin Kennedy performs from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Lookout Bar & Eatery at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.