Note: Performance dates and times, ticket pricing and other event information are subject to change. To list an upcoming show, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Little Texas performs at 7 p.m. at the Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $48 to $72. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Glenn Davis leads the Wednesday Night Blues Jam from 9 p.m. to midnight at Harry’s Cafe, 808 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Little Texas performs at 7 p.m. at the Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $48 to $72. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Friday, Oct. 11
Brian Fictum plays from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Restaurant and Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Indigo Canyon performs from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Hive Taproom, W2463 Highway ES, East Troy.
Journey tribute act Infinite Journey plays at 7 p.m. at the Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $48 to $72. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Tom Stanfield plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Eric & The Elements plays from 4 to 8 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Terry Sweet performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Lounge of Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Tom Stanfield plays twice at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
He performs at 240° West from 6 to 9 p.m. and at Bar West from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Paulie & the Poorboys plays from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Hive Taproom, W2463 Highway ES, East Troy.
Journey tribute act Infinite Journey plays at 7 p.m. at the Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $48 to $72. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Gravity of Youth performs from 8 to 11 p.m. at Mars Resort, W4098 South Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Marie Martens and the Messarounds perform from 8 p.m. to midnight at Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Jeff Walski plays at 9 p.m. at DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Triple D plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Kevin Kennedy performs from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Lookout Bar & Eatery at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Sunday, Oct. 13
Tom Stanfield plays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Monday, Oct. 14
Glenn Davis plays from 5 to 9 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Zachary Stevenson performs a Hank Williams tribute at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Glenn Davis leads the Wednesday Night Blues Jam from 9 p.m. to midnight at Harry’s Cafe, 808 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Frank Whiting plays from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.
Zachary Stevenson performs a Hank Williams tribute at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Friday, Oct. 18
Brian Fictum plays from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Restaurant and Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Everly Set performs a tribute to the Everly Brothers at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $48 to $72. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Tom Stanfield plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, Oct. 19
51 Lincoln plays from 4 to 8 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva. No cover.
Terry Sweet performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Lounge of Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Tom Stanfield plays twice at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
He performs at 240° West from 6 to 9 p.m. and at Bar West from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Would You Kindly? performs from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Hive Taproom, W2463 Highway ES, East Troy.
Gravity of Youth plays from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Everly Set performs a tribute to the Everly Brothers at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $48 to $72. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Rogue goes on at 8 p.m at Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, town of Linn.
Triple D plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
The Doghouse Roses play from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Lookout Bar & Eatery at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.