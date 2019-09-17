Note: Performance dates and times, ticket pricing and other event information are subject to change. To list an upcoming show, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Classic Stones Live, a Rolling Stones tribute act, plays at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Tom Stanfield performs from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Glenn Davis leads the Wednesday Night Blues Jam from 9 p.m. to midnight at Harry’s Cafe, 808 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Frank Whiting plays from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.
Classic Stones Live plays at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
D’Lite performs from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Friday, Sept. 20
Glenn Davis & The King B play with special guests from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Hive Taproom, W2463 Highway ES, East Troy.
Brian Fictum is on from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Restaurant and Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Just One Look, a Linda Ronstadt tribute act, plays at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Derek Byrne and Paddygrass bring their mix of Irish, bluegrass and gospel music to the UW-Whitewater’s Young Auditorium, 930 W. Main St., Whitewater, at 7:30 p.m. Visit uww.edu/youngauditorium/2019-derek-byrne-and-paddygrass for ticket info.
Gravity of Youth performs from 8 to 11 p.m. at Mars Resort, W4098 South Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Smooth Operators play from 9 p.m. to midnight at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. No cover charge.
Tom Stanfield performs from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Triple D plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Farm Aid 2019 starts at noon at Alpine Valley Music Theatre, W2699 Highway D, East Troy, featuring performances by Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, Bonnie Raitt, Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Margo Price, Jamey Johnson, Tanya Tucker, Brothers Osborne, Yola and Particle Kid.
The Mike Stone Trio performs from 4 to 8 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Terry Sweet performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Lounge of Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Tom Stanfield plays twice at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
He performs at 240° West from 6 to 9 p.m. and at Bar West from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Gravity of Youth performs from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Just One Look plays at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Big Al plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
The Beaux Band performs from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Lookout Bar & Eatery at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Sunday, Sept. 22
Tom Stanfield plays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
DNA perform on the patio from 2 to 5 p.m. at The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Jeff Walski plays the beer garden from 3 to 7 p.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Monday, Sept. 23
Glenn Davis performs from 5 to 9 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Jay Gates performs a Barry Manilow tribute at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Tom Stanfield performs from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Glenn Davis leads the Wednesday Night Blues Jam from 9 p.m. to midnight at Harry’s Cafe, 808 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Jay Gates plays at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
D’Lite plays from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Friday, Sept. 27
Glenn Davis & The King B Band with Maggie Ailota perform from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Hive Taproom, W2463 Highway ES, East Troy.
Brian Fictum plays from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Restaurant and Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Alabama tribute act Tennessee River plays at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Indigo Canyon perform from 9 p.m. to midnight at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield performs from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Triple D plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Triple D performs from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Waterfront patio at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Four Wheel Drive play from 4 to 8 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva. No cover.
Terry Sweet performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Lounge of Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Tom Stanfield plays twice at The Abbey Resort.
He performs at 240° West from 6 to 9 p.m. and at Bar West from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Chinsey play from 7 to 10 p.m. at Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, town of Linn.
Tennessee River plays at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Gravity of Youth performs from 8 to 11 p.m. at Mars Resort, W4098 South Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
D’Lite plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
Kevin Kennedy performs from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Lookout Bar & Eatery at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Sunday, Sept. 29
Tom Stanfield plays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
No Bozos perform from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. on the Waterfront patio at The Abbey Resort.
Matt Meyer and Matt Ruck perform from 3 to 7 p.m. in the beer garden at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.