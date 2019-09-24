Note: Performance dates and times, ticket pricing and other event information are subject to change. To list an upcoming show, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Jay Gates performs a Barry Manilow tribute at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.

Tom Stanfield performs from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Glenn Davis leads the Wednesday Night Blues Jam from 9 p.m. to midnight at Harry’s Cafe, 808 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Sept. 26

Jay Gates plays at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.

D’Lite plays from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Friday, Sept. 27

Glenn Davis & The King B Band with Maggie Ailota perform from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Hive Taproom, W2463 Highway ES, East Troy.

Brian Fictum plays from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Restaurant and Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Alabama tribute act Tennessee River plays at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.

Indigo Canyon perform from 9 p.m. to midnight at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield performs from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Triple D plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Triple D performs from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Waterfront patio at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Four Wheel Drive play from 4 to 8 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva. No cover.

Terry Sweet performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Lounge of Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Tom Stanfield plays twice at The Abbey Resort.

He performs at 240° West from 6 to 9 p.m. and at Bar West from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Chinsey play from 7 to 10 p.m. at Zenda Tap, N560 Zenda Road, town of Linn.

Tennessee River plays at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.

Gravity of Youth performs from 8 to 11 p.m. at Mars Resort, W4098 South Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.

D’Lite plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.

Kevin Kennedy performs from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Lookout Bar & Eatery at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, Sept. 29

Tom Stanfield plays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

No Bozos perform from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. on the Waterfront patio at The Abbey Resort.

Dirty Canteen perform from 3 to 7 p.m. in the beer garden at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Monday, Sept. 30

Glenn Davis plays from 5 to 9 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

The Official Blues Brothers Revue, a tribute to the Blues Brothers, performs at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.

Glenn Davis leads the Wednesday Night Blues Jam from 9 p.m. to midnight at Harry’s Cafe, 808 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Oct. 3

The Official Blues Brothers Revue plays at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.

UW-Whitewater’s guest artist, Grant Park Symphony’s principal flutist Mary Stolper, performs with pianist MyungHee Chung at 7:30 p.m. at the Greenhill Center of the Arts’ Light Recital Hall, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater. Tickets $10.50 adults, $8.50 for those over the age of 65 or under age 18, and $6 for UW-Whitewater students. Call (262) 472-2222 for more information.

Friday, Oct. 4

Brian Fictum plays from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Restaurant and Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Doghouse Roses go on at 6 p.m. at The Hive Taproom, W2463 Highway ES, East Troy.

The Ecolimes play at 7 p.m. at Papa’s Blue Spruce, W4086 Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.

Franc D’Ambrosio performs a tribute to Andrew Lloyd Webber at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $48 to $72. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.

Triple D play at 9 p.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Terry Sweet performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Lounge of Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Tom Stanfield plays twice at The Abbey Resort.

He performs at 240° West from 6 to 9 p.m. and at Bar West from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Franc D’Ambrosio sings the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $48 to $72. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.

Gravity of Youth performs from 8 to 11 p.m. at Mars Resort, W4098 South Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.

Un-Hich’d plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Doghouse Roses performs from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Lookout Bar & Eatery at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.