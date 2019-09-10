Note: Performance dates and times, ticket pricing and other event information are subject to change. To list an upcoming show, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Tom Stanfield performs from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Glenn Davis leads the Wednesday Night Blues Jam from 9 p.m. to midnight at Harry’s Cafe, 808 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, Sept. 12
D’Lite performs from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Friday, Sept. 13
That Sax Guy Brian Fictum is on from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Restaurant and Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Wurk and Concrete Roots play special Wise Fest pre-show from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Show is free to Wise Fest ticket holders. Tickets to Wise Fest $20.
The Mike Stone Trio plays from 7 to 10 p.m. at Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.
Tom Stanfield performs from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Triple D plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Gates open at 11 a.m. for Wise Fest at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Music from noon to 10 p.m., featuring 17 acts: Arbor Creek, Armchair Boogie, Craig Baumann & The Story, Cullah & The Comrades, Dear Karma, Layers & Layers, Michael Castle of Pretty Beggar, Mike Stone Trio, Old Soul Society, Pat Garrett, Party Marty & The Dirtbags, Pidgin, Ronnie Nyles, The Thriftones, Wax Lips, Wise Jennings and Woodrow. Tickets $20.
Touch of Gray performs from 4 to 8 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Terry Sweet performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Lounge of Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Tom Stanfield plays twice at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
He performs at 240° West from 6 to 9 p.m. and at Bar West from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Glenn Davis and Blues D-Lux play from 7 to 11 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Jeff Walski performs an acoustic set at 9 p.m. at DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva.
Triple D plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
Kevin Kennedy performs from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Lookout Bar & Eatery at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Sunday, Sept. 15
The Mike Stone Trio performs a free all-ages show from noon to 3 p.m. at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Monday, Sept. 16
Glenn Davis plays from 5 to 9 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Tom Stanfield performs from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Glenn Davis leads the Wednesday Night Blues Jam from 9 p.m. to midnight at Harry’s Cafe, 808 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Frank Whiting plays from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.
D’Lite performs from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Friday, Sept. 20
Glenn Davis & The King B play with special guests from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Hive Taproom, W2463 Highway ES, East Troy.
That Sax Guy Brian Fictum is on from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Restaurant and Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Tom Stanfield performs from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Triple D plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Farm Aid 2019 starts at noon at Alpine Valley Music Theatre, W2699 Highway D, East Troy, featuring performances by Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, Bonnie Raitt, Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Margo Price, Jamey Johnson, Tanya Tucker, Brothers Osborne, Yola and Particle Kid.
The Mike Stone Trio performs from 4 to 8 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Terry Sweet performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Lounge of Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Tom Stanfield plays twice at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
He performs at 240° West from 6 to 9 p.m. and at Bar West from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Big Al plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
The Beaux Band performs from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Lookout Bar & Eatery at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.