Wednesday, Sept. 4
The Doors tribute act The Doors of Chicago play at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Tom Stanfield performs from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Glenn Davis leads the Wednesday Night Blues Jam from 9 p.m. to midnight at Harry’s Cafe, 808 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, Sept. 5
The Doors of Chicago play at 7 p.m. at Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
D’Lite performs from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Friday, Sept. 6
Two of a Kind perform upbeat music at a free all-ages show 4 p.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
That Sax Guy Brian Fictum is on from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Restaurant and Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Neon Circus, a Brooks & Dunn tribute act, plays at 7 p.m. at the Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Indigo Canyon plays from 9 p.m. to midnight at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield performs from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Triple D plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, Sept. 7
The first day of the East Troy Bluegrass Festival begins in the Village Square Park. Event starts with an open stage jam at 10 a.m. Chris Falkner Band plays at 11 a.m. The Templetons perform at noon. Piper Road Spring Band plays at 1 p.m., then at 6 p.m. at the East Troy Brewery. Band scramble at 2 p.m. Cox’s Army at 3 p.m. David Davis and the Warrior River Boys at 4 p.m. Visit easttroy.org/events/bluegrass-festival/ for more details.
The Dillweeds, Earth Mother, The Empty Bottle Boys, One Shot Jane and Pat Garrett & The Outlaws are scheduled to perform at The Hoedown at Lily Lake Resort, 7910 328th Ave., Burlington. Call (262) 537-2848 for details.
Terry Sweet performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Lounge of Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Tom Stanfield plays twice at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
He performs at 240° West from 6 to 9 p.m. and at Bar West from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Neon Circus plays at 7 p.m. at the Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $43 to $67. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Triple D plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
Sunday, Sept. 8
The East Troy Bluegrass Festival concludes at the East Troy Village Square Park. Gospel service at 10 a.m. Banjo, mandolin and guitar contests at 11:30 a.m. MilBillies play at 1 p.m., Squirrel Gravy at 2 p.m., the Mark Hembree Band at 3 p.m., and Carolina Blue at 4 p.m.
Tom Stanfield performs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Matt Meyer and Mark Ruck play from 3 to 7 p.m. at the beer garden of Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Rock legends The Who perform at 7:30 p.m. at Alpine Valley Music Theatre, W2699 Highway D, East Troy.
Monday, Sept. 9
Glenn Davis plays from 5 to 9 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Tom Stanfield performs from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Glenn Davis leads the Wednesday Night Blues Jam from 9 p.m. to midnight at Harry’s Cafe, 808 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, Sept. 12
D’Lite performs from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Friday, Sept. 13
That Sax Guy Brian Fictum is on from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Restaurant and Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
The Mike Stone Trio plays from 7 to 10 p.m. at Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.
Tom Stanfield performs from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Triple D plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Gates open at 11 a.m. for Wise Fest at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Music from noon to 10 p.m., featuring 17 acts: Arbor Creek, Armchair Boogie, Craig Baumann & The Story, Cullah & The Comrades, Dear Karma, Layers & Layers, Michael Castle of Pretty Beggar, Mike Stone Trio, Old Soul Society, Pat Garrett, Party Marty & The Dirtbags, Pidgin, Ronnie Nyles, The Thriftones, Wax Lips, Wise Jennings and Woodrow.
Touch of Gray performs from 4 to 8 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Terry Sweet performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Lounge of Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Tom Stanfield plays twice at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
He performs at 240° West from 6 to 9 p.m. and at Bar West from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Glenn Davis and Blues D-Lux play from 7 to 11 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Jeff Walski performs an acoustic set at 9 p.m. at DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva.
Triple D plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.