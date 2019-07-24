FONTANA — One of the largest summer parties on the west end of Geneva Lake returns for its 36th year Saturday, July 27.
The Big Foot Lions Club Lobster Boil and Steak Fry, a surf-and-turf lover’s feast with live music, a beer tent and children’s activities, runs from noon to 11:30 p.m.
The club set a new record with dinner sales from the 2018 event, according to Andy Pearce, Lions member and event co-chairman.
“Last year, we sold over 2,700 dinners, with 400 of those being sold at the drive-thru,” he said.
Proceeds from the event go to the community.
In 2017, the club built a 40-by-40-foot pavilion in Reid Park, which cost $100,000. The club is still seeking sponsors for the project.
In the past, the club gave the village of Fontana $30,000 for the playground equipment at Reid Park’s Little Foot Playground, and $30,000 for playground equipment at Fontana’s Duck Pond Park.
The club also gave $30,000 to Big Foot High School for a new scoreboard.
To Pearce, the Lobster Boil is Fontana’s largest social event.
“People come to Fontana this weekend just for the Lobster Boil, to see old friends and have a great time,” he said.
Which, given the menu of food, live music and other activities, seems very likely to occur.
Club chefs prepare 12- to 14-ounce lobster tails in a huge boiler during the event, as ordered, while 14-ounce Black Angus rib eye steaks are being grilled to perfection on-site.
Pearce suggests buying dinner tickets in advance.
Those with tickets are guaranteed a dinner, but “you might not get one if you arrive late, as we usually sell out” around 7:30 p.m., he said.
Recent changes will ensure wait times for dinners are “next to nothing,” said Pearce.
There is no number system, and now there are three serving lines.
“You will be amazed at the short time it takes for you to get your meal,” Pearce said.
Dinner will be served from 2 to 9 p.m., with drive-thru service from 2 to 7:30 p.m. at the park house.
Boiled red potatoes and onions, drawn butter, peas, rolls and dessert are served with every dinner.
Lunch — hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and soda — will be served at noon.
Miller products, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, white and red wine and wine coolers will be available to purchase in the beer tent.
As for the music, LOL Chicago performs at noon, the Mr. Myers Band at 3 p.m. and the Eddie Butts Band at 7 p.m.
Life Of The Party will have a children’s area at the event.
For more information, visit www.bigfootlionsclub.org.