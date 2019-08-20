BLOOMFIELD — Every year at Kids Day Out, children try to dunk the local police chief and other law enforcement officers.
Since Kathy Seeberg is married to one of the officers, it may come as a surprise that this is her favorite part of the event — but not because of seeing her husband, Jim, get soaked.
She enjoys watching how passionate the children are when they throw the softball toward the target, which when struck hard enough, causes the bench in the dunk tank to drop whoever is sitting on it into the water.
It’s not hard for the younger children because — spoiler alert — the people running the game will hit the target for them if they have trouble with their aim.
But for the older kids, it requires skill, and seeing their determination and listening to the banter between them and the officers, then the pride they feel after succeeding, that’s what Seeberg loves to watch.
After all, fostering positive interaction with Bloomfield police is one of the prime motivators behind Kids Day Out, which has been running for over 20 years.
On Saturday, Aug. 24, the games, demonstrations, raffles and other activities the event is well-known for return from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bloomfield Town Hall, N1100 Town Hall Road.
Seeberg, who has been helping plan the event for 17 years, believes the event is one of the biggest in Bloomfield, drawing roughly between 2,000 and 3,000 people.
Participation in Kids Day Out activities is free to all children, providing they complete an identification kit which their parents can take home.
The kits contain information on children that parents can use in emergencies to help law enforcement act quickly.
Kids Day Out also allows parents the chance to obtain information on safety, while the children can play and have fun with police in a festival atmosphere.
Despite being called Kids Day Out, the event offers a variety of activities for all ages — demos from Bloomfield police on how officers handle a felony traffic stop and the Beat The Heat car; displays of the Flight For Life helicopter and various police vehicles and equipment; plus games, raffles, inflatables and, of course, the dunk tank.
A popular part of the event is the felony traffic stop demo, in which Bloomfield officers act out how they approach a dangerous situation.
Seeberg said it always draws a crowd and it shows all the precautions and risks involved.
“To me, it’s nice because I don’t think they sugar-coat it at all,” she said. “It looks real.”
The subject of the demo is kept secret before the event, but Seeberg said it usually deals with the theme of each year’s Kids Day Out.
This year’s theme is human trafficking, and for parents, there will be informational materials available, provided by Join The Movement Events Inc., of Elkhorn.
Teaching about safety is as important to Kids Day Out as showing the community a good time, a reminder that both can be accomplished in one five-hour event.
And it’s an event Bloomfield Police put on through donations and volunteer support.
“The Police Department really has tried to make a positive impact on the community,” said Seeberg.
For more information, visit the “Kid’s Day Out 2019” event page on Facebook.