The Maple Park Historic District Sunset Tour begins at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.
It is a 90-minute tour of 15 stops along 1.5 miles of Lake Geneva, including Maple Park, the original town square.
Black Point Estate and Gardens staff and the Maple Park Home Owners Association offer the tour, which first started October 2017.
“The tour was so well received that we decided to offer it again in 2019,” said Dave Desimone, director of Black Point.
In 2005, the Maple Park District was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The designation was the result of an effort started over 20 years ago by local resident Mary Tanner.
Over the years, many Maple Park homes have been lovingly restored.
The old homes, with well-manicured landscaping on tree-lined streets, are within walking distance to downtown Lake Geneva.
This year’s tour route was developed by local historian Christine Brookes and Maple Park Association President Kathleen Phillips.
“The tour is part history, part architecture and part love letter to Maple Park,” said Desimone.
Charlene Klein, owner of Historic Steppingstone, allows her home to be the starting point of the tour.
Steppingstone contains all original architectural elements from 1875.
Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased by calling (262) 248-1888. Reservations are strongly recommended, as tickets are limited.