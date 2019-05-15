DELAVAN — Local artisans, producers and craft makers will be at Delavan Tractor Supply Store’s Market Day Saturday, May 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Located at 433 S. Wright St., the store’s event is free and will feature a variety of crafts, produce, baked goods and more in tents outside.
The following vendors are expected to participate:
- Emilee Klewin, on site from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Susan Keizer, on site from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Scarlett Salamone, on site from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information, contact Delavan Tractor Supply Store at (262) 728-2183.