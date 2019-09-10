This weekend, there are two chances to meet the creator and illustrator of the new book “Nettie’s Fountain Pen: Another Day’s Writing.”
On Saturday, Sept. 14, Linda and Katelyn Skiles will be at Seasons on the Lake, 757 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, from noon to 3 p.m.
They will also be at Lyons Market Days Sunday, Sept. 15, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event occurs on South Railroad Street, in Lyons.
The book is the second collection of poetic verses by Nettie Grace Geninger Strohm — the great-grandmother of Linda Skiles.
A Lyons resident, Strohm wrote since the 1930s until she died in 1976.
In 2011, Skiles released “Nettie’s Fountain Pen: Homespun Philosophy,” a collection of over 300 of Strohm’s poems.
As “Homespun Philosophy” was nearing completion, a cousin of Linda Skiles shared 100 additional poems by Strohm, which are now gathered in “Another Day’s Writing.”
Released in July, “Another Day’s Writing” contains a cover illustrated by 13-year-old Katelyn Skiles, Linda’s granddaughter.
“Katelyn and her twin brother were born on Nettie’s birthday and it really just brought the project full circle,” Linda said. “With Katelyn’s assistance, it makes this a four-generation project.”
For more information on the books and upcoming events, visit www.facebook.com/NettiesFountainPen/.