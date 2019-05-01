DELAVAN — Stand-up comic/writer Mike Mercury takes to the stage Saturday, May 11, at The End Zone Sports Bar and Grill, 4112 Blue Gill Road.
Mercury, a Wisconsin native, has performed in comedy clubs throughout the country, and according to his website, has opened for Robin Williams, Sam Kinison and Louie Anderson.
Opening for Mercury is Charlie Kajis.
The May 11 event also features a steak dinner, which begins at 7 p.m.
Show starts at 8 p.m.
Cost is $30 for dinner and the show, or $20 for the show only.
For more information, call The End Zone at (262) 728-2420.