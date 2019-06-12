People often wish they could relive their youth, but how many actually want to relive high school?
All the awkwardness, uncertainty and stress over trying to fit in — it takes us down a rough road, but hopefully not the one traveled by the characters in the new horror film “Ma,” currently in theaters.
Director Tate Taylor’s latest movie avoids the jump scares and shaky handheld camera tactics that are all so common in horror films today to provide us with something truly scary by tapping into the nightmare of adolescence.
Actress Octavia Spencer, who won an Oscar for her role in Taylor’s 2011 drama “The Help,” also hoists the movie above others in the genre.
In “Ma,” Erica (Juliette Lewis) is starting over after a failed marriage and returns to her hometown with her teenage daughter Maggie (Diana Silvers).
As she adjusts to a new town and a new high school, Maggie falls in with a group that wants her to find someone who can buy them alcohol.
She encounters Sue Ann (Spencer), who agrees to the request. Soon, Sue Ann — later known as Ma — is hooking the kids up with booze on a regular basis, giving the underage teens a place to party.
Ma’s basement becomes the weekend hangout, offered under the pretext of providing a safe place for the kids to drink.
But it becomes clear Ma is enjoying her new status with the kids too much, and before long, they shun her, blocking Ma from their social media accounts.
As the trailer indicates, Ma does not take this too well, but as she violently reacts to becoming an outcast among the kids, we learn what fuels her strange behavior.
We may feel one way about Ma during the first half of the movie, but in the end, the excellent story by Scotty Landes makes us feel another.
The twist succeeds at daring us to blame Ma for her actions.
Taylor’s vision, the script and Spencer’s performance make “Ma” stand out in a very saturated horror market.
4/5 stars