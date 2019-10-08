The Geneva Theatre Actors Guild is bringing horror classics to live, with a sense of humor, for Music & Mayhem.
Performances are Wednesday and Friday, Oct. 9 and 11, at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
The Oct. 9 show begins at 7:30 p.m., and at 10 a.m. Oct. 11.
Guild members will retell classics from Mary Shelley, Edgar Allen Poe and Bram Stoker, making them funny and suitable for the whole family.
There will also be live music.
Guild performances are free, but a $10 donation is suggested.
This month, donations will benefit George Williams College’s Sundays at 4, a series of concerts and lectures at the college campus in Williams Bay.