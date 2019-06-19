New listeners of Popol Vuh’s “Aguirre” could reasonably assume it is the soundtrack to a movie about frolicking in the country.
It is in fact the soundtrack to the 1972 film “Aguirre, the Wrath of God,” in which a Spanish expedition searches for a city of gold in the Amazon.
Reportedly, the film is about madness, greed and death. I haven’t seen it. Having heard the album first, I’m not sure I want to. It may change my feelings on the music.
Film critic Roger Ebert felt a significant part of the movie’s impact was its music.
“It is haunting, ecclesiastical, human and yet something else,” he wrote.
Recently reissued on vinyl and compact disc, “”Aguirre” the album is, without the film, a trip through Elysian fields.
Led by composer/keyboardist Florian Fricke, Popol Vuh made over 20 albums in nearly three decades.
Debuting as an experimental electronic act, the German group spent most of the 1970s creating a sound that drew from rock, world and religious music.
The group’s greatest exposure was through soundtracks for film maker Werner Herzog, who wrote and directed the “Aguirre” film, his first starring actor Klaus Kinski.
Originally released in 1975, the “Aguirre” album is all instrumentals, with three different versions of the title song from the film plus reworked material from other albums.
Fans who are already familiar with the older material may be put off by the ratio of new to old here, but as albums go, “Aguirre” is quite fulfilling, a worthy introduction to Popol Vuh.
The title song — all of its versions — lingers most with its wordless, skyward choir vocals.
There is some speculation as to how Fricke created the song.
The reissue credits the voice to Korean singer Djong Yun.
But in his review, Ebert said Herzog told him it was made using a “choir-organ,” an instrument controlled by a piano-styled keyboard that triggers a few dozen tape loops.
My guess is it’s both real and tape vocals, which together creates an otherworldly sound, even by the standards of today’s digital technology.
The rest of the album goes from the pastoral soft rock of “Morgengruss II” — a highlight with its chiming, spindly guitar melodies — to “Agnus Dei,” the only song here with crash cymbals and power chords.
The nearly 17-minute “Vergegenwartigung” is a mix of drones and Theremin-styled keys.
Parts of it recall the more experimental Popol Vuh sounds of its equally challenging debut album, 1970’s “Affenstunde,” or their 1971 masterpiece “In den Garten Pharoahs.”
It can be a challenging listen on its own, best taken in stride while listening to the entire album.
Often cited as progenitors of New Age and electronic ambient music, Popol Vuh is more than deserving of rediscovery, and while die-hard fans might deride the lack of original material here, it is a better than average collection of songs that together weave a tapestry as captivating today as it must have been back in the ‘70s.
4/5 stars