ELKHORN — The Lakeland Players has a new event schedule for the year, and it includes the Peanuts gang.
The Players are taking on “A Charlie Brown Christmas” this holiday season, and auditions for the production are Oct. 14 and 15 at 7 p.m. at the historic Sprague Theater, 15 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn.
“A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be performed Dec. 13 to 15 and 20 to 22.
People ages 12 and older can audition.
To audition, prepare a song to sing and bring appropriate dancing shoes for simple dance routines.
An accompanist will be provided.
Although the Players cancelled its previous announced performance of “Evita,” there are two events at Sprague Theater in October.
On Sunday, Oct. 20, PF and the Flatheads will perform at 3 p.m.
Guests are encouraged to wear letter jackets, poodle skirts and saddle shoes as they rock and roll to the songs of the 1950s and 60s. Tickets are $10.
East Troy’s Off The Square Players will recreate the historic Orson Welles radio broadcast of “War of the Worlds” Friday and Sunday, Oct. 25 and 27.
The benefit for both Off The Square and Lakeland Players is Oct. 25 and 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 27 and 3 p.m.
Tickets are $15.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Elkhorn Chamber of Commerce, go to www.lakeland-players.org or call Linda at (262) 728-5578.