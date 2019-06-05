Black Point Estate and Gardens is bringing back its “Nooks and Crannies” tour this summer with a twist.
This time, participants will arrive via a trolley from the Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Lake Geneva.
The Nooks and Crannies tour of the estate, W4270 Southland Road, town of Linn, will be Fridays, from June 7 through Oct. 25, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The tour was developed by long-tenured staff who are very familiar with the estate and will focus on the evolution of technologies that helped provide comfort at Black Point over the last 125 years.
The docent-led tour covers the main rooms of the house as well as many of the behind the scenes areas of Black Point including the basement, third floor, root cellar and brief walk along the Geneva Lake shore path.
The tour also includes a view into the tower but due to public safety concerns does not include access to the top.
“Not a day goes by without someone asking if they can climb to the top of our tower and view the lake,” said Black Point Director Dave Desimone. “While we cannot allow full tower access, we can at least allow people to see the beautiful spiral tower staircase and get a feel for what the view from the top would be like.”
There is considerable walking and stair climbing during the tour, so dress accordingly.
Also, tours are limited to 12 people, so reservations are required.
Cost is $45 per person, including a boxed lunch served on the estate’s massive veranda.
To make a reservations and select boxed lunch option, contact the Grand Geneva Resort at (262) 248-8811.
For more information on Black Point events, visit www.blackpointestate.org.