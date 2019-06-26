WILLIAMS BAY — Platinum-selling Country Music Hall of Famers The Oak Ridge Boys are coming to town.
The quartet will perform the next show in the Music By The Lake series Saturday, June 29, at the Ferro Pavilion of George Williams College, 350 Constance Blvd., Williams Bay.
The Grammy, Country Music Association and GMA Dove award winners have been performing over 50 years.
“I feel like I can do what I do onstage just as good now as I could 20 years ago,” said Joe Bonsall, who sings tenor in the group, which is known for its four-part harmonies.
Experiencing pop crossover success with its 1981 chart-topping, Grammy-winning song “Elvira,” the Oak Ridge Boys have remained active.
The Boys plan to perform songs from their latest album, 2018’s “17th Avenue Revival,” at the June 29 show.
The group will also play classic gospel, country and patriotic music.
“I think our stage show is one of the reasons for our continuity,” said Richard Sterban, bass vocalist of Oak Ridge Boys. “We’re still having fun doing this. We love what we do. Getting on stage and bringing our music to people is still what we live for.”
The June 29 show starts at 7:30 p.m. Lawn seats are $30, terrace $45 and reserved seating $65.
Music By The Lake is a summer concert series which feature a variety of family-geared shows to the George Williams College of Aurora University. For more information, visit www.musicbythelake.com.