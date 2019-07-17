TOWN OF LINN — Beloved Dr. Seuss characters will take to the stage later this month in "Seussical" at the Christian Arts Centre of the Chapel on the Hill, N2490 Cisco Road.
Featuring a cast of around 40 members, the musical combines many Dr. Seuss stories, including "Horton Hears a Who," "Horton Sits on an Egg" and "The Cat in the Hat."
Performances are scheduled Friday through Sunday, July 26 to 28 and Aug. 2 to 4.
On July 26 and 27, and Aug. 2 and 3, shows begin at 7:30 p.m.
On July 28 and Aug. 4, matinees start at 3 p.m.
Written by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, "Seussical" is directed by JaNelle Powers, with Janet Palmer as music director and choreography by Jacey Powers and Colleen Walker.
Cast members are from Lake Geneva, Delavan, Genoa City, Elkhorn, Williams Bay, Twin Lakes, East Troy, Mukwonago and Beloit.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for those ages 60 and older and 12 and younger. Admission is free for children ages 5 and younger.
To purchase tickets, call (262) 245-9122 or visit www.chapelonthehill.net/serve.
The Centre is located 4 miles west of downtown Lake Geneva, off Highway 50.