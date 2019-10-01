Hoist a stein, grab some cider donuts and maybe even score a free pumpkin.
Lake Geneva’s Oktoberfest continues with enough fun for all ages Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12 and 13, both days from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Along the 200 block of Broad Street and the intersection of Broad and Geneva streets, guests will enjoy food, live music, children’s activities and the Oktoberfest beer tent, among other activities.
Knockerball — in which people can wear a giant, plastic inflatable ball and literally bounce around — can be played at Flat Iron Park.
In the following Q&A, event planner Bridget Leech discussed what makes Lake Geneva’s Oktoberfest stand out among other Oktoberfest celebrations and why she loves it.
Leech is the executive director of Streets of Lake Geneva, of the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District (BID).
Note: This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.
Resorter: What does Oktoberfest mean to you?
Bridget Leech: Always a gathering and good cheer, it’s as simple as that. When I think of the many Oktoberfest events I have been to, there are two things in common: A large crowd of people gathering with family and friends and plenty of smiles!
What do you think makes Lake Geneva’s Oktoberfest unique?
I think people enjoy being able to take over a city block. It’s not every day that you essentially get to have a block party in the middle of one of the main downtown streets.
Any major changes this year?
We’re constantly trying to improve the event based on feedback from businesses, attendees and vendors. This year, we have added some street closures. Historically the event has taken place on the 200 block of Broad Street and Flat Iron Park. This year, we are still using Flat Iron Park for Knockerball and still using the 200 block of Broad Street, but we will also be expanding out in both directions onto Geneva Street. Portions of Geneva Street are in the BID, so we wanted to include them a bit more. Additionally, we are moving our vendor fair out of Flat Iron Park onto Geneva Street. We consistently had problems with too much wind in the park. And lastly, we have moved the beer tent onto Geneva Street, to be placed in front of what will become our first downtown brewery.
How many people do you think will attend?
The BID has invested in pedestrian counters to help understand the traffic flow of pedestrians better. One of the counters is located on the pole directly outside of Avant (Cycle Café, 234 Broad St.), right in the middle of all Oktoberfest festivities. Last year, over the course of the two-day event, that counter showed a number of 11,234. With that being said, we typically cut that number in half to take our best estimate because the counter will count a person twice if they walk back and forth in front of it two times. This year, I anticipate higher attendance because we are keeping our fingers crossed for two days of beautiful weather. In the last two years of Oktoberfest, one of the days on the weekend has been rainy and windy. So, if we’re able to have two sunny days, I expect to see 8,000 to 10,000 people attend the event over two days.
Why do you think people go?
Well, I think there are two different types of people attending — our visitors and our locals. I am always thrilled to see locals at the event! I think people are always looking for something to do and this festival provides that. There are more and more young families in Lake Geneva and this event allows for kids to play and have fun, as well as parents. It is essential that Lake Geneva continues to provide activities like this for our residents. As far as visitors go, I think a lot of families have a tradition of coming to Lake Geneva and this event gives them another reason to come in a time that is not peak season. Lake Geneva in the fall is absolutely beautiful, so having the event on Columbus Day weekend allows our Chicago area visitors an extra day to stay an enjoy the falls colors after having fun at the event.
What do you enjoy most about Oktoberfest?
I love running into people I know at the event because it is, after all, about community. It’s so fun to see a teacher from the high school, a neighbor, a colleague, a kid from my kid’s school, etc. If you want the community you live in to be a better place, then get out to events like this and spend some time in your downtown.
Schedule
Pony rides, bounces houses, a craft fair, pumpkin giveaway, a beer tent and more are planned for Oktoberfest.
On Oct. 12, Ed Wagner’s Brass Band performs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wise Jennings plays from 3 to 5 p.m.
On Oct. 13, Cole Brandt performs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A professional pumpkin carving demo is from 1 to 2 p.m.
A strolling balloon artist will make the rounds throughout the event.
Visit the Streets of Lake Geneva Facebook page for more information.