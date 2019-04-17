The Lakeland Players are offering an open house at the historic Sprague Theater on May 4 along with the Sidewalk Sale and Spring Extravaganza. Doors will open at 10 a.m. welcoming visitors to see all of the renovations that have taken place during this past season.
Choreographer CeCe Danovich will be directing a preview of the upcoming review celebrating the 45th season for the Lakeland Players. The stage is set for 45 Years Alive and Still Kickin, a musical review of Broadway’s best songs. Come to the Sidewalk Sale, visit with the Players, enjoy some popcorn and the offerings at the concession counter. Tickets will be available for sale for the Review happening on May 10 to 12 and 17 to 19.