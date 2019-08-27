The Walworth County Department of Health and Human Services is hosting the screening of a documentary film about the opioid crisis Saturday, Sept. 14, at 2 p.m.
“Written Off” will be shown at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
The 2016 film chronicles the life of Matthew Edwards, who at age 15 became addicted to opioids after being prescribed pain medicine for minor surgery.
Edwards wrote chronicles of his addiction in spiral notebooks, meticulously noting every milligram he ever took, every dollar he spent and every attempt to quit.
Shown around the country, “Written Off” was written and directed by Molly Hermann.
Admission is free to the Sept. 14 showing, but is limited to a 218-seat capacity.
Walk-ins welcome, registration encouraged.
Visit tinyurl.com/genevawrittenoff to register.
For more about the film, visit www.written-off.com.For more about the Sept. 14 screening, contact the county department at (262) 741-3140, email walcoph@co.walworth.wi.us or visit co.walworth.wi.us.