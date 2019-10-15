ELKHORN — “Rite of Spring” and more will be performed by the Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m. at the Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E. Geneva St.
The ballet and orchestral concert was described by some as causing a riot on its opening night in 1913.
Today, it is known as a groundbreaking and influential work by Russian composer Igor Stravinsky — also a difficult one to perform, due to its rhythmic complexities and jarring harmonies.
The orchestra will also perform Alexander Borodin’s “In the Steppes of Central Asia.”
The Oct. 26 show also features Young Artist Competition winner William Volmar, who will perform a Mozart piano concerto.
Tickets are $20 — $50 for priority seating, free for students.
For more information on tickets and the orchestra, visit lakegenevaorchestra.org.