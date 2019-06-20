Terrace seats are still available for the Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra's Disney Fantasia Live in Concert Sunday, June 23, at 4 p.m.
Performing music from both the 1940 Walt Disney film "Fantasia" and its 2000 update, "Fantasia 2000," the orchestra will play along with scenes from the movies.
Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker Suite" and Dukas' "The Sorcerer's Apprentice" are some of numbers the orchestra expects to highlight.
The show is the latest installment of the Music By The Lake summer concert series at George Williams College of Aurora University, 350 Constance Blvd., Williams Bay.
Concerts occur at the Ferro Pavilion.
Reserved and lawn seats are already sold out.
To purchase tickets or for more details, call (262) 245-8501 or visit www.musicbythelake.com.