DELAVAN — Comedian Alex Ortiz headlines Steak & Comedy Night Saturday, Aug. 10, at the End Zone Sports Bar & Grill, 4112 Blue Gill Road.
Ortiz has appeared on numerous television shows, including Comedy Central’s “Premium Blend” and HBO’s “Bad Boyz of Comedy.”
He also won Showtime At The Apollo’s TKO Comedy Championship and has shared the stage with Damon Wayans, D.L. Hughley and the late Bernie Mac.
For $30, guests can enjoy a steak dinner and the show.
Dinner begins at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.
Holders of the first 50 tickets sold receive prime seating.
To see the show only, cost is $20.
For more information and to make reservations, call the End Zone at (262) 728-2420.