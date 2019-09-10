WILLIAMS BAY — The centennial celebration of the village is warming up with a speakeasy-themed party Thursday, Sept. 19, at Cafe Calamari’s Privato, 2 W. Geneva St.
With a theme drawing from the Roaring 20s, the party starts at 4 p.m.
Complimentary food will be served at 5 p.m., followed by a cash bar and raffle.
The Big Al Wetzel Band will perform at 7 p.m.
Jim D’Allessandro, of the Williams Bay Business Association, said period attire is encouraged, as the village hopes people will “party like it’s 1919.”
Although the Williams Bay centennial is Oct. 19, the warm-up party was scheduled so summer residents could join in the fun.
“It will be a great time,” said D’Allessandro. “We hope everyone can join us.”
He also said other events will occur prior to Oct. 19, such as a history exhibit at Barrett Memorial Library.
The Oct. 19 centennial will be at Edgewater Park.
Centennial festivities, including the Sept. 19 warm-up party, are sponsored by the association and the village.
Visit the association’s Facebook page for more details.