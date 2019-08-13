DELAVAN — Christopher Phillips is the new sales director of the Shorewest REALTORS® office at 830 E. Geneva St.
Phillips began his real estate career in 2005. Along with 13 years of real estate experience, he brings intimate knowledge of the Delavan market, as he served for six years as the city’s Second District alderman.
A current member of the Wisconsin National Guard, Phillips also has over 17 years experience leading and training members of his unit.
He said he is pleased and honored to become the new sales director of the Delavan Shorewest office.
“I look forward to growing with Shorewest as we continue to serve the real estate needs of more families than any other company in the Walworth County area and Wisconsin,” said Phillips.
Ted S. Dentice — Shorewest general manager and vice president of sales — said he is pleased to see Phillips take on the role.
“Christopher’s knowledge of the office and Shorewest, in addition to his unsurpassed customer service and knowledge of the area, will continue to grow our Delavan office and its sale associates.”
In 2009, Phillips joined the Shorewest Delavan office, which today has 26 licensed and experienced sales associates who live, work and are active in the community.
To work with Phillips or the Delavan office, call (262) 206-1389 or email cphillips@shorewest.com.