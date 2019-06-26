EAST TROY — A full lineup of concerts has returned to Alpine Valley Music Theatre.
Phish, Jimmy Buffett and the Dave Matthews Band are just some of the acts playing the outdoor music venue, W2699 Highway D, East Troy.
Since 1977, Alpine has habitually attracted numerous artists, from Ozzy Osbourne, Aerosmith and Guns N’ Roses to the Grateful Dead, which alone played 20 shows at the venue during the 1980s.
After the number of shows dropped greatly since 2017, the 37,000-capacity Alpine now has a schedule comprised mostly of rock performers who have played there before.
The season kicks off with rock group Dave Matthews Band (DMB), which currently holds a Billboard 200 chart record of having seven consecutive albums debut at No. 1.
DMB has two shows at Alpine on Friday and Saturday, July 5 and 6. Both start at 8 p.m.
Improvisational rock band Phish has the most dates at Alpine this summer.
The band that magazine Rolling Stone once described as the most important of the 1990s will perform Friday through Sunday, July 12 to 14.
All shows begin at 7 p.m.
A three-day pass for all Phish shows is available.
Jimmy Buffett’s devoted following of “parrotheads” will likely follow the “Margaritaville” singer to his July 20 show, which is at 8 p.m.
Currently on a reunion tour, alternative rock group Hootie & the Blowfish performs at Alpine Friday, Aug. 23, with special guest Barenaked Ladies.
Show starts at 7:30 p.m.
The final concert of the season is by British rock legends The Who, playing Sunday, Sept. 8, at 7:30 p.m.
Visit www.alpinevalleymusictheatre.org for details and ticket information.