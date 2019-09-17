EAST TROY — In 1938, gas was 10 cents a gallon, everyone listened to the radio, and a broadcast of H.G. Wells’ “War of the Worlds” caused a panic in the eastern U.S.
The Off the Square Players are going for some good Halloween fun with its performances of “War of the Worlds,” set for Oct. 4, 5, 11, 12 and 13 at Backstage Ivan’s, 2093 Division St., East Troy.
In 1938, Orson Welles directed the radio adaptation of the Wells novel about Martians invading Earth.
It aired on the Halloween episode of “The Mercury Theatre on the Air.” Some listeners thought the fictional broadcast was an actual news report.
The Players plan to recreate radio broadcast with newly recorded sound effects, retro props, and according to director Mary Hubbard Nugent, a stellar cast.
“We are excited to being our season and celebrate both fall and Halloween with the epic presentation of this classic,” said Hubbard Nugent.
Produced by Chuck Dimick, “War of the Worlds” features Dan Hansen as the narrator — the part Welles played in the radio broadcast.
The Players will also use recordings made by Greg Klas, who created sound effects and worked with local musicians.
Shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4, 5, 11 and 12, and at 2 p.m. Oct. 13.
Tickets available at East Troy House and www.brownpapertickets.com.
Call (262) 441-0280 for more information.