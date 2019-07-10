EAST TROY — Chicago railroad cars from history capture the spotlight Saturday, July 13, at East Troy Railroad Museum.
Chicago Day, a joint interpretive program with Indiana Dunes National Park, the Pullman National Monument and the museum, features several restored South Shore cars departing hourly from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Chicago and South Bend Railroad cars also will be featured during the event at the museum, 2002 Church St., East Troy.
The National Park Service donated eight historic South Shore Railroad Cars to the museum in East Troy in 2010.
The Chicago, South Shore, & South Bend Railroad had conveyed the cars to the National Park Service in 1984.
The East Troy Railroad Museum was one of a number of museums to receive the historic cars in the hope that they could be restored and operated so that visitors could experience what electric interurban travel was like in the early 20th century.
On July 13, national park rangers and volunteers will ride in each car to answer questions about Indiana Dunes National Park, Pullman National Monument and the history of the South Shore Railroad.
The East Troy Electric Railroad operates on 7.5 miles of track that has been in continuous operation for over 100 years. The Museum has been in operation since 1972 and is the only museum in the country that regularly operates historic South Shore Railroad Cars on an electric interurban line.
The 2019 operating season extends from April through October.
For more, visit www.easttroyrr.org/chicago-day-2019.html.