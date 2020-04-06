Railroad Museum receives a $20,000 grant

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EAST TROY – The East Troy Railroad Museum received a $20,500 grant from the Emery Rail Heritage Trust to finish the restoration of Chicago, North Shore & Milwaukee Car 761.

Car 761 is an interurban car built by the Standard Steel Car Company in Butler, PA in 1930. It ran between downtown Chicago and downtown Milwaukee from 1930 until the North Shore Line shut down in 1963. The East Troy Railroad Museum purchased the car from the Michigan Transit Museum in 2001 and started restoration efforts soon afterward.

Restoration efforts stopped when volunteers discovered significant structural damage to the frame of the car. When a certified welder began volunteering at the railroad, the Board of Directors agreed to resume restoration efforts.

John H. Emery established the John H. Emery Rail Heritage Trust specifically to fund restoration projects that can help re-create and preserve the rail passenger experience as it was in the U.S. from approximately 1920 through 1960.

The Grant to the East Troy Railroad Museum is one of 18 grants awarded to railroad museums and historical societies in 2020. The Trust has awarded more than 100 grants since 2015.