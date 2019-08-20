WHITEWATER — A reading of Karen Saari’s play “Rain On Fire 2019” is Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 7 p.m.
The Br!NK New Play Festival will host a staged reading on the Barnett Theatre stage in the Greenhill Center of the ARts, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater.
Br!NK develops work from Midwestern women playwrights, selecting two each year to provide scripts for development.
After a workshop, the plays are presented during the week-long New Play Festival, a touring event.
Directed by Libby Amato, the cast includes Maddie Wakely, Carrie Hitchcock, Shayne Steliga, Jim Gallagher and others.
“Rain” has been described as a sometimes funny and sometimes painful look at the opiate crisis in the Michigan Northwoods.
The play is about Marie, a failed musician, who returns home to plan her mother’s funeral and discovers her poems and a final request from her mother which involves her meth-addicted cousin.
Following the staged reading will be a Q&A session and a chance to talk to the playwright, director and others.
A moderator will accept questions and critiques about the performance.
No tickets necessary, but donations will be accepted at the door.
For more about Br!NK, visit /r-t-w.com/br!nk-festival.html.