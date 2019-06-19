A lot is riding on the Amerivespa 2019 scooter rally.
Not only is the four-day event which started Wednesday, June 19, expected to draw over 1,000 scooter enthusiasts to Lake Geneva from around the world.
Not only will there be an attempt to set a new scooter-related Guinness World Record.
For Sherm Lindsey, owner of Midwest Action Cycle, 251 Host Dr., Lake Geneva, the rally is a chance for scooter culture to go mainstream in the U.S.
“In the scooter world, this is about the biggest deal you could get. It’s the largest scooter rally in the country,” said Lindsey, who also is the founder of locally based Club Scooter Jockeys.
It is also the second time the rally has been held in Lake Geneva, which is rare, according to Lindsey.
Held by the Vespa Club of America, the rally first came to Lake Geneva in 2012, offering locals the chance to mingle with scooter enthusiasts from all over the country as well as such far-flung places as Australia and Italy.
Although over 1,000 people participated in the rally, the 2012 attempt to set the Guinness record for the longest scooter parade fell short.
“Not everybody got up that morning,” Lindsey said.
The record — an unbroken parade line of 860 scooter riders — was set Aug. 14, 2010, by the Yorkshire Scooter Alliance in the U.K, according to Guinness.
The next attempt to break this record is Saturday, June 22, at 10 a.m.
Participation in the event is free for scooter riders, who will leave Midwest Action Cycle, circle around Big Foot Beach on Geneva Lake and stop at Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
Using a video camera and a clicker, the plan is to record the parade and send the video to Guinness, in hopes that Lake Geneva will become home to the new world record.
“We have a lot of scooters in the area, so we should be able to break it,” Lindsey said.
He also said Lake Geneva has the most scooter registrations per capita in the country.
It is a city which allows smaller scooters to park in its downtown area, something which Lindsey said is not common even in more urban areas where scooter culture has taken hold.
And yet, in the rural U.S., there is a stigma that people like Lindsey have been trying to break.
“It’s kind of funny, scooters have a little reputation — until you ride one,” he said.
Scooters are semi-enclosed, preventing the need to “gear up” such as one would do to ride a motorcycle, said Lindsey.
They have automatic transmission, they’re economical when it comes to fuel consumption, and some of them can travel as fast as 90 mph.
All, perhaps, are reasons why scooters have been so common on the streets of Europe, Asia and other continents, thanks to companies like Vespa, which began manufacturing them after World War II.
The rally
The scooter fun began June 19 at 7 p.m., with an opening night party at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Rally registration is open Thursday and Friday, June 20 and 21, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, June 22, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Midwest Action Cycle.
Cost is $75 for Vespa Club members, $125 for nonmembers.
On June 20, There are two scooter rides June 20 — a long ride to New Glarus Brewery, in New Glarus; and a short rustic road ride to Burlington for Wisconsin custard and exploring the town.
A “vintage party” begins at 6 p.m. at Maxwell Mansion, 421 Baker St., Lake Geneva, featuring cocktails, bocce ball and live swing and jazz music from Adriana Rose.
A ride around Geneva Lake, festivities and food at Flat Iron, a rustic road ride highlight the June 21 schedule.
A 7 p.m. party with music from the Mike Stone Trio and a DJ spinning ska, reggae and punk tunes will be at The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Aside from the world record attempt, the June 22 schedule includes vendor displays at Flat Iron Park, awards presentations, displays and a raffle.
The awards banquet is 7 p.m. at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva, Lake Geneva. After party, with soul music provided by live DJ Ric Vespa, is at Oakfire, 831 Wrigley Drive.
On Sunday, June 23, head to the Grand Geneva Mountaintop Ski Chalet for Gymkhana — scooter games, food activities and other events. A short group ride will follow.
For event times and more details, visit www.amerivespa.net.