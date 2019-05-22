TOWN OF LINN — When it comes to hosting rap shows, Zenda Tap may not be the first venue that immediately springs to mind.
But that’s where Alexander King and Bubba Sparxxx will headline a special show Saturday, May 25, at 7 p.m.
It began as a private family event to honor the memory of a local firefighter who died after he was struck by a drunken driver.
To play the party being held to remember Gregory Homola, stepson Steve Rowe emailed King. This led to not only a new friendship, but a big show in a small town and a new business venture between King, Sparxxx and Rowe.
“Steve reached out and told us his story, and it was an easy decision to become involved with Steve and his tribe,” King said in an email. “It was all very inspiring.”
Sparxxx, known for such singles as “Ugly,” “Deliverance” and “Ms. New Booty,” said it is the first time he and King have played outside of bigger Midwest cities.
Zenda Tap is located at N560 Zenda Road, town of Linn. “Playing towns that don’t have as much accessibility, there is always a different type of reception and appreciation for us being there — as opposed to being in a place where there are 20 other shows happening on the same night,” Sparxxx said.
The show caps off a memorial motorcycle ride for Homola, which begins earlier May 25, in Fox Lake, Illinois.
The $20 admission at Zenda Tap will go to benefit motorcycle awareness and the fire and police departments of the town of Linn.
A veteran, Harley rider and Linn firefighter, Homola came into Rowe’s life when he was 5.
“He was my father and provider because he chose to be, not because he had to,” Rowe said.
In the summer of 2011, a drunken driver pulled out of a driveway and struck Homola, who was on a motorcycle ride with with Rowe’s brother, Michael.
Homola died after the crash, a tragedy which forced Steve to take family more seriously.
The May 25 event is a way to revisit Homola’s life, now that his family has come to terms with his death.
After contacting King, Steve and his wife, Melissa, met the rapper and his wife in Nashville to sign the event agreement.
Steve said he and King ended up hanging out in a Nashville dive bar until closing time. Later, Rowe invited King and his family to see a Milwaukee Bucks game.
After the game, Sparxxx asked if he could participate in the event for Homola. “Through several talks, we realized that we all had a lot in common,” said Rowe.
Sparxxx and King have worked together since the start of their careers.
They recorded a new full-length album together, “Pony2TheHorse,” to be released this summer.
The new album will be released via a partnership between the personal companies of Sparxxx and King and 25/8 Entertainment — a new company started by King, Sparxxx and Rowe.
King is excited about the venture. “Interesting fact: With 25/8 and Steve, so far, we have gotten more done in a few months than a lot of ventures that Bub and I were in for years,” he said. “So the plan is to keep pouring gas on the fire.”
The memorial ride for Greg Homola starts May 25 at the Fox Lake American Legion Post 703, 703 Highway 12, Fox Lake, Ill.
Kickstands up at 1:30 p.m.
The run ends at Zenda Tap, with live performances by opening acts Danny Vintage, BCT and Niki Louse-Apollo starting at 3 p.m.
King and Sparxxx are expected to perform at 7 p.m.