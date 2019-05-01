This Mother’s Day, honor Geneva Lake’s remarkable women while taking a voyage with the Lake Geneva Cruise Line to Black Point Estate and Gardens.
On Sunday, May 12, from 12:30 to 4 p.m., the narrated boat tour will focus on many remarkable women who lived along the shores of Geneva Lake.
Black Point Estate Outreach Coordinator Chris Brookes will focus on many of the women who lived or vacationed on Geneva Lake. While wealth afforded these women opportunities that were closed to many, they were committed to helping to better their communities.
This will be the first of several program offerings involving Black Point this season.
New programs this year include An Evening with Agatha Christie, Dinner with Conrad Seipp and an Oak Hill Cemetery walking tour.
The May 12 cruise departs from the Riviera, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva, and includes a condensed tour of Black Point, a Queen Anne Victorian summer cottage built in 1888.
From 1888 through 1989, the Black Point estate was headed by women — Catherina Seipp, her daughter Emma Schmidt, and her granddaughter Alma Petersen. Brookes has loved Geneva Lake all her life.
Her passion for the history of the area developed as she grew up living on the Northwestern Military Academy campus with her family.
Brookes is active in numerous civic organizations including the Friends of the Lake Geneva Library, the Lake Geneva Historic Preservation Commission, Geneva Lake Theater Association and the Lake Geneva Authorfest. Cost of the tour is $48 per person.
Following the tour, enjoy a complimentary glass of wine on the veranda before returning to the cruise boat. A non-alcoholic option will be available as well.
For more information on Remarkable Women of Geneva Lake or any other events, visit www.blackpointestate.org.
Remarkable Women of Geneva Lake tickets can be purchased through the Lake Geneva Cruise Line at www.cruiselakegeneva.com or by calling (262) 248-6206.