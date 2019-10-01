A chocolate Labrador approached a man and a woman at the Riviera in Lake Geneva.
The dog sniffed and nuzzled the woman’s hand.
“Mr. Shy is what I call him, as you can tell,” said Sue Nesbitt, owner of the dog.
Rusty — the dog’s real name — has a gig helping Lakeland Health Care Center patients and students at Lakeland School.
Normally, Rusty stands and waits for people to come to him, but this time he made an exception.
“He knows we need doggie love,” said the woman, her voice quivering. “We just lost ours.”
Nesbitt offered condolences to the couple, and after they left, she said this kind of thing has happened before.
It is part of why she thought Rusty would make a great therapy dog.
She discovered Rusty through Canine Lifeline, adopting him after immediately falling in love with the rescue dog.
Nesbitt adopted Rusty because she loves big dogs, and she missed having one after her Great Dane died.
“He’s just so mellow and so easygoing,” she said, of Rusty. “He doesn’t bark. I’ve had him six years and he’s probably barked five times — and he loves everybody, especially kids.”
After retiring from the Walworth County Clerk of Courts office in 2016, Nesbitt said she did not expect to find herself involved in dog therapy.
Her professional life included stints as administrative assistant at the former Playboy Club — where she met her husband, now deceased — and The Abbey Resort.
Nesbitt suspected Rusty may have hidden talents while visiting her aunt, who was a patient at Lakeland Health Care Center.
“She was about midway through the building, and it would take us 20 minutes to get there because Rusty was stopping to talk to everybody,” said Nesbitt.
The dog approaches strangers, lets them pet him, and whines when Nesbitt does not take him through the park by their home.
He especially enjoys meeting children, and according to Nesbitt, the feeling is often mutual.
“When we go to the park, they see him — even though they’ve never seen him before — and kids will just come running up to him,” she said.
Going to the health care center to visit her aunt, Nesbitt realized how residents had to give up living with their families and their own pets to become residents.
Nesbitt said she spoke with Colleen Lesniak, of Walworth County Volunteer Services, and after meeting Rusty, Lesniak was convinced that the dog was perfect for therapy work.
Now, 7-year-old Rusty and Nesbitt make the rounds at the center, stopping to talk to as many patients as they can.
“You realize that people are changing their life when they move into a nursing home, but sometimes, it doesn’t click with you how many of those people are actually missing their pets,” Nesbitt said.
She also notices a significant impact among memory care patients.
They may not recognize the people around them or their surroundings, said Nesbitt, but their faces light up when they see Rusty.
Lesniak said Nesbitt and Rusty are a great team.
“Rusty is always ready for his visits, and his tail is always wagging when he arrives at Lakeland Health Care Center,” said Lesniak.
Nesbitt also takes her dog to Lakeland School.
Students struggling with being comfortable reading aloud will read books to Nesbitt and Rusty.
Lesniak said Nesbitt and Rusty were paired with several students who are learning to read.
The goal is to help them improve their literacy by reading to a dog.
“With Sue’s encouragement, the students sit next to Rusty and begin to read,” said Lesniak. “All threats of being judged are put to the side. The child relaxes and focuses on reading.”
By associating the task with something pleasant, children tend to read more during the sessions, she said.
Nesbitt also stays busy without the help of Rusty.
As a member of the Walworth County Literacy Council, Nesbitt recently helped a Peruvian immigrant pass her citizenship test.
The woman contacted the council because she wanted help improving her conversation skills, said Nesbitt.
But with Rusty by her side, Nesbitt seeks to continue with dog therapy, hoping to expand into other area schools.
Because whether at the health care center or at Lakeland School, seeing huge smiles on people’s faces melts her heart.
“We just enjoy spreading joy,” said Nesbitt.