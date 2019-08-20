The cosmic campfire jams on the Grateful Dead's "Aoxomoxoa" still sound alive and young. Pronounced "ox-oh-mox-oh-ah," the Dead's third album — now 50 years old — was for them one last ride through the psychedelic underground. The former house band for Ken Kesey's "acid tests" would later change their sound and become one of the biggest live acts in rock history. But in 1969, the Summer of Love had ended, the hippies all grown, and the Dead still did not have a hit single. So they went for broke and made a kaleidoscopic masterpiece that blended rock with ragtime, folk and blues.
Recently, Rhino Records gave "Aoxomoxoa" a 50th anniversary "deluxe edition" reissue, with two compact discs, extensive liner notes and a holographic slipcover to highlight the colorful and controversial cover art. The cover is a scene filled with images that hold double meanings and a font that reportedly people thought read "we ate the acid." As the initial sales of "Aoxomoxoa" would suggest, no one was ready for an album like this — it sold poorly. But it was released again in 1971, remixed by lead guitarist/vocalist Jerry Garcia, who shaved away the sonic clutter and smoothed out the levels. Rhino's anniversary reissue has the 1969 and 1971 mixes on one disc and recordings from two 1969 shows on another. The highlight of the live stuff is a performance of the rare Dead song "Clementine."
Both mixes of "Aoxomoxoa" have never sounded this good. The music sounds like a wild night on the outskirts of reality. In the 1969 mix, everything is loud, which is rare for the Dead. Another unusual aspect — Garcia is the lead vocalist for all eight songs, including "St. Stephen" and "China Cat Sunflower," which would become staples of the band's set lists for years. "Rosemary" and "Mountains of the Moon" bring a celestial beauty to the album, while "Doin' That Rag" and "Cosmic Charlie" put honky tonk and blues, respectively, through the deep fryer.
The differences in both mixes show how important the role of the studio itself can be in crafting an album. Take for example the longest track, "What's Become of the Baby." The 1969 mix of the song is a garden of sound — Garcia's voice is run through various effects while guitar scribbles, gongs and organ drones bleed in and out as if from another dimension. The 1971 mix strips everything away and soaks the vocals in so much reverb that each word becomes an icy wind across a barren field. On the 1971 mix — how I first discovered the album, actually — the song seemed like filler. It is an event unto itself in the 1969 mix.
The Dead would never go this far out again, except live. The studio became something some members of the band considered a necessary evil. But the band never managed to sound as adventurous and energetic as they do on "Aoxomoxoa." More importantly, the album is easy to listen to over and over again.