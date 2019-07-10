ELKHORN — Ribfest is back, bringing four days of live music, carnival rides and pro-level barbecue along with it.
From Thursday to Sunday, July 11 to 14, the event promises to draw world-renown BBQ champions as well as over 20 musical acts, including the Walworth County Idol contest.
Ribfest will be at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
The fun begins July 11 at 3 p.m., with the Ribfest Rib Run, a bike show that travels through the festival grounds.
The show is free to enter, with food discounts available to participants.
Bike classes are bagger, bobber, chopper, cruise, freestyle and vintage.
Winners will be chosen from 3 to 6 p.m. Category winners receive $100, and the grand champion receives $250.
Artisan Alley, a juried fine art exhibition, also occurs during the event, starting July 11.
But the food is a major draw, since according to the event website, Ribfest is a national rib competition.
The judging of ribs happens Sunday, July 14.
Cooking starts at 9 a.m.
Judging is from 3 to :30 p.m., with awards to be presented at 5 p.m. on the fairgrounds’ Main Stage.
People’s choice awards will be presented at 6:30 p.m.
Live music is as follows:
July 11 — Mixed Company 3 p.m.; BCT 4 p.m.; Cherry Pie 6 p.m.; and Bella Cain 8 p.m.
July 12 — Judson Brown Duo 12:30 p.m.; Bodhicitta 1:30 p.m.; Amazing Farm Boys 3 p.m.; The Cheap Shots 4:30 p.m.; Saddlebrook 6:30 p.m.; and Hairbangers Ball 8:30 p.m.
July 13 — Lake Geneva House of Music 11 a.m.; Concrete Roots noon; The Spectaculars 1:30 p.m.; Kings of Radio 3 p.m.; Kashmir 4:30 p.m.; RockStar Rodeo 6:30 p.m.; and Too White Crew 8:30 p.m.
July 14 — Walworth County Idol noon; Triple D 1 p.m..; Hillbilly Rockstsarz 3:30 p.m.; and Eddie Butts Band 6:30 p.m.
For more event information, visit www.wisconsinribfest.com.