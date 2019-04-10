Ryan Mason will perform at the End Zone, town of Delavan, on Sunday, April 14.
The cost for the show and a steak dinner is $20. The dinner starts at 6 p.m. The show begins at 7 p.m. and tickets to the show only are $10. Reservations are suggested.
Ryan Mason’s comedy touches on his own experiences as a parent and interpretations of everyday absurdities. Ryan has featured for some of the biggest names in comedy including Dennis Miller, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Posehn, Joe Mande, Kevin Bozeman and Morgan Murphy. He has performed throughout the United States in all kinds of theaters including the Riverside Theater and Turner Hall in Milwaukee. Ryan continues to tour the country playing casinos, festivals and clubs.
On April 13, the End Zone will host a meat raffle at 1 p.m.