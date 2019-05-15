WHITEWATER — Five artists round out this year’s “Savory Sounds” concert series beginning next month.
With styles ranging from jazz and Latin music to blues, brass band and pop guitar, the artists will perform from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the Whitewater Arts Alliance’s Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St.
The series kicks off June 13 with the Mike Hackett Jazz Quartet.
VooDooHoney Brass Band plays June 20; Tapestry June 27; Amanecer Y Mas July 11; and the Brothers Quinn July 18.
Guests can bring their own lunch or purchase food from participating vendors at each performance.
After enjoying the music and lunch, attendees can explore the exhibits at the Cultural Arts Center.
For June’s exhibit, the Wisconsin Regional Artists Association is sponsoring the WRAP exhibit that features the works of non-professional Wisconsin artists.
July features photography by the community to honor the late Fran Achen with the Tenth Annual Fran Achen Photography Competition.
The mission of the Whitewater Arts Alliance is to promote the visual and performing arts through an alliance of artists, individuals, educational resources, and organizations to promote creativity and diversity that will serve to educate and enrich the lives of the residents of the Whitewater community and surrounding areas.