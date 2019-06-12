EAST TROY — Becky Schoonover is the new executive director of the East Troy Railroad Museum.
An Oconomowoc resident, Schoonover will be the first paid employee at the museum, a nonprofit educational corporation dedicated to preserving the rail heritage of Wisconsin and America.
“We’ve experienced tremendous growth over the past several years, but felt that we needed a full-time leader at the railroad with a new perspective to help us continue that growth,” said Pat Doran, chairman of the museum’s board of directors.
Schoonover has a bachelor’s degree in art and psychology from DePaul University, in Chicago.
She brings over 18 years of operational and program experience to her new role, which began June 1.
“I am really excited about her approach to improving our guest experience, and her new ideas for expanded offerings at the railroad,” said railroad president Ryan Jonas.
Previously, the museum was entirely run by volunteers.
Approximately 25,000 people visited the railroad in 2018.
The organization operates historic electric trolleys, streetcars and interurban cars on a track completed by The Milwaukee Electric Railway & Light Company in 1907.
Nearly 130 volunteers operate the railroad and maintain the track, the historic train cars, and the electric overhead.
Regularly scheduled trains run every Saturday and Sunday from April through November.
Trains also run on Fridays, from late May to late September, departing East Troy at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.
The railroad offers a variety of dinner trains, picnic trains, burger trains and special events throughout the season.
The East Troy Depot is located at 2002 Church St., East Troy.
For more information, visit www.easttroyrr.org or call (262) 642-3263.