The Grand Geneva Adventure Center now has Lake Geneva scooter rentals seven days a week and guided tours.
The ski chalet at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Lake Geneva, is where guests and locals can rent scooters by the hour or day, with a valid driver’s license.
A helmet is included with the rental from Lake Geneva Scooter Rentals and Tours, one of the highest rated outdoor activities in the Geneva Lake area.
Also available is a three-hour guided tour around Geneva Lake on Fridays and Saturdays.
A guide will take participants around the winding, hilly, woodsy roads around the lake, traveling through six officially designated Wisconsin State Rustic Roads.
Visit grandgeneva.com/scooters for more details.