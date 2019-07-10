Lake Geneva Scooters & Rentals at Grand Geneva

Take a three-hour scooter tour around Geneva Lake, courtesy of Lake Geneva Scooter Rentals and Tours at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa. (Contributed photo/Regional News)

The Grand Geneva Adventure Center now has Lake Geneva scooter rentals seven days a week and guided tours.

The ski chalet at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Lake Geneva, is where guests and locals can rent scooters by the hour or day, with a valid driver’s license.

A helmet is included with the rental from Lake Geneva Scooter Rentals and Tours, one of the highest rated outdoor activities in the Geneva Lake area.

Also available is a three-hour guided tour around Geneva Lake on Fridays and Saturdays.

A guide will take participants around the winding, hilly, woodsy roads around the lake, traveling through six officially designated Wisconsin State Rustic Roads.

Visit grandgeneva.com/scooters for more details.