Heavy rock group Janus once toured the country with a major label deal and a top 10 single, 2009’s “Eyesore.”
Then, frontman David Scotney left to open a Neapolitan-style pizza restaurant in Lake Geneva, intending to leave the music business behind him.
Now, Scotney has revived Janus, which returns to the stage to support a cause close to his heart.
The band plays a release party Thursday, May 2, at Scotney’s own restaurant, Oakfire, 831 Wrigley Drive.
The party is to celebrate a new single by Janus — a re-imagining of the 1984 hit “Drive” by The Cars, which will be released on digital music platforms Friday, May 3.
Bringing Janus back is part of an effort by Scotney to help destigmatize bipolar disorder, and to become an advocate for mental health.
He started his own record label, Music-For-Good, which he hopes will build awareness for different causes by releasing a series of singles.
“Drive” by Janus is the first in the series.
The band also launched an online music store, janusmusic.com.
Proceeds from sales and the May 2 cover charge will go to special causes, which Scotney discussed in the following Q&A.
Note: The Q&A has been edited for clarity and brevity.
Resorter: With the relaunch of Janus, will there be a new album and tour?
David Scotney: We’ll be working to develop a new album over the release of several singles this year. We don’t have plans to do any touring at the moment. The project is really different than a typical rock band in the sense that we spend a ton of time on the mission and advocacy side of the project as well as the artistic side.
What inspired you to get back into music?
As soon as I hatched the idea to start with a real purpose and mission behind anything musical I was going to do, it was the catalyst for getting back into that world. It’s the unique approach that I found really inspiring.
Why start a new record label?
The label was really a vehicle for us to put out our own music along with ONErpm as our distribution partner. The label also allows us to release other artists work down the line. Janus will be re-releasing some of our material, pre-Warner Brothers contract years, and that will be outside of the advocacy side of the project, so we wanted to make sure the music we put out for each mission has its own vehicle.
What compelled you to remake “Drive” by the Cars?
The single will be available on all the digital channels and we’re releasing a video as well. My family has struggled for years learning about how to best support a family member with bipolar disorder, and I thought it would be great to help raise more awareness for it and mental health in general, since I had no real primer or skills really to even begin to understand how to support someone with bipolar disorder.
The Cars’ song “Drive” is about mental health, if you go back and watch the original video. It’s striking how powerful that original video is. It’s really a statement for it’s time and I loved how the entire set of lyrics are all questions.
How is the May 2 show and the new single going to help?
The entire door charge on May 2 will go to Open Arms Free Clinic. They do amazing work over there and it’s an honor to be able to support their mission in this way. Proceeds from the merchandise and single and other items related to the song will go towards the JED Foundation. They are a non-profit doing great work regarding all things mental health related.
The May 2 show begins at 6:30 p.m.
Cover charge: $10, which includes entrance to the show, food and soft drinks.