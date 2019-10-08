TOWN OF LAFAYETTE — Reserve a spot in the free Hiking Under the Hunter's Moon by Oct. 10.
The hike is Oct. 13 and 14, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., with participants meeting in the shelter at Price Conservancy Park, N6421 Hodunk Road, town of Lafayette.
Provided by the Walworth County Parks Department and the Kettle Moraine Land Trust, the event allows participants to experience sunset and moonrise under the guidnace of seasoned naturalist Greg Rajsky.
The hike allows people to open their sense to the sights and sounds of nature under the cover of darkness.
Use of flashlights is discouraged during the event.
The trust's educational programming is supported in part through a grant from the Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation.
A party of up to four people can reserve a spot in the free event.
Children younger than 16 must be accompanied by a responsible adult.
Space is limited.
To reserve a spot, email info@kmlandtrust.org with the names of those who wish to attend.