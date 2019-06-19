DELAVAN — Local marketing agency Signalfire won four Telly Awards for its videos for the Episcopal Diocese of Milwaukee and a personal care product.
Established in 1979, the Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries across the world for branded content, commercials and marketing, non-broadcasting, series, shows, segments and social video.
Matthew Olson, founder of Signalfire, said the company received a Telly in 2015.
“Four is incredible,” he said. “Our team and our partners are so thankful to be able to share these stories.”
Signalfire produced the videos with Beloit-based Ethos Films, www.ethosfilms.co/.
Isaac Smith, Ethos owner/director, works with Signalfire to plan, shoot and edit projects.
“Collaborating with both the clients and Signalfire allowed us to tell both incredible stories,” said Smith.
The video “Revitalization,” for the Episcopal Diocese, www.doimil.org, focused on three Milwaukee-area parishes that have reinvigorated their parishes and communities.
Previously, the Diocese received the Polly Bond Award for Excellence for “Revitalization” during the May 2 Episcopal Communicators Conference in Denver, Colo.
The other Telly-winning video is Blue Mounds-based American Provenance’s “Origins.”
The video shared the story of the company’s founder, Kyle LaFond, who sought to develop a line of natural personal care products.
For more on American Provenance, visit americanprovenance.com.
To learn more about Signalfire, visit www.Signalfire.us.