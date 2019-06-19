RACINE — The Animal Crackers concert series enters its 33rd year with four shows in July and August at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.
Chicago Tribute Anthology, a seven-piece horn band dedicated to the music of rock group Chicago, kicks the series off with a show Wednesday, July 10.
The group’s upcoming show in Racine will focus on Chicago’s greatest hits.
Members of Chicago Tribute Anthology are all Chicago-area veterans of the music scene, having performed with the likes of Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder and several other artists.
On Wednesday, July 24, Lin Rountree, a.k.a. “the Soul Trumpeter,” will perform.
An accomplished recording artist, producer and live performer, Rountree has had six solo projects, 12 chart-topping Billboard singles and has collaborated with numerous R&B and contemporary jazz artists.
Smooth jazz and gospel recording artist Jazmin Ghent takes to the stage Wednesday, Aug. 7, at the zoo.
With two Billboard topping singles, the Polk County, Florida, elementary school music teacher has performed at various major festivals throughout the U.S. and Europe.
Nick Colionne plays the final show of the series Wednesday, Aug. 21.
The jazz and R&B influenced performer puts on at least 75 shows a year.
He made history with his 2016 collection “The Journey,” becoming the only artist in history to score five consecutive Number One singles on Billboard’s Smooth Jazz National Airplay and Smooth Jazz Songs charts from a single album.
For all concerts, doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Shows begin at 7 p.m.
Concerts are held rain or shine.
Tickets are $25 per person each concert, or $30 at the gate.
Online ticket sales end at noon the day of the concert.
For more information, visit www.racinezoo.org/animal-crackers.